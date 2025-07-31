News
Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
Middle East News
31-07-2025 | 05:04
Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
Sweden on Thursday called on the EU to suspend the trade section of its association agreement with Israel over its conduct of the war in Gaza.
"The situation in Gaza is absolutely appalling, and Israel is failing to fulfil its most basic obligations and agreements on emergency aid. Sweden therefore demands that the EU freeze the trade section of the association agreement as soon as possible," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a post to X, calling on the Israeli government to allow "unhindered humanitarian aid into Gaza."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Sweden
EU
Suspend
Trade
Pact
Israel
Next
Syria FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia 'by our side'
Iran’s FM: US must agree to compensate Tehran before entering nuclear talks
Previous
