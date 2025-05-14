News
Israel army claims killing Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
14-05-2025 | 07:30
Israel army claims killing Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
Israel's military said it killed a Hezbollah member in a strike on South Lebanon on Wednesday, the latest attack despite a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group.
"Earlier today (Wednesday), the Israeli military struck in the area of Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr in southern Lebanon, eliminating a Hezbollah terrorist who held the position of the commander of the Qabrikha area within Hezbollah," a military statement said.
AFP
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Hezbollah
South Lebanon
President Aoun chairs Cabinet meeting at Baabda Palace, holds series of political and security consultations
Previous
