Israel army claims killing Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike

Israel's military said it killed a Hezbollah member in a strike on South Lebanon on Wednesday, the latest attack despite a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

"Earlier today (Wednesday), the Israeli military struck in the area of Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr in southern Lebanon, eliminating a Hezbollah terrorist who held the position of the commander of the Qabrikha area within Hezbollah," a military statement said.

AFP