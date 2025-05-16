Global acute hunger hits new high, 2025 outlook 'bleak': UN-backed report

More than 295 million people faced acute hunger last year -- a new high -- driven by conflict and other crises, with a "bleak" outlook for 2025 as humanitarian aid falters, a U.N.-backed report said Friday.



"Hunger in the 21st century is indefensible. We cannot respond to empty stomachs with empty hands and turned backs," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report.



AFP