PM Salam discusses education, aid, and governance reform in series of meetings at the Grand Serail

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Levon Amirjanyan, the regional representative of the International Organization of La Francophonie for the Middle East, at the Grand Serail.



Following the meeting, Amirjanyan said they discussed implementing various initiatives in Lebanon across several sectors, including education, training, and women’s economic empowerment.



“We explored different avenues to promote the French language in Lebanon and support projects that strengthen the presence of French and uphold the values of La Francophonie,” he added.



Prime Minister Salam also met with Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon Marion Weichelt, accompanied by Romain Grandjean, regional director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, and the center’s senior adviser, Khaldoun Al-Sharif. The meeting focused on the center’s activities in Lebanon.



Salam received a delegation from Lebanon’s Court of Audit in another meeting led by Judge Mohammad Badran.



Badran presented the Prime Minister with a copy of the court’s special report on Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and discussed several requests, including strengthening security around the court’s premises and organizing a recruitment round for new judges.



Salam also welcomed a delegation from Caritas Lebanon, headed by Father Michel Abboud and accompanied by Bishop Paul Abdel Sater, the association’s supervising bishop, along with board members.



After the meeting, Father Abboud noted that they briefed the Prime Minister on Caritas’ work across Lebanon over the past 53 years, particularly its cooperation with various ministries, including Social Affairs, Health, and Finance.



He also requested the government’s help in releasing funds owed to Caritas so it can continue its mission, and asked for support in facilitating the delivery of aid from abroad.



The Prime Minister also met with a delegation from the Policy Advisory Platform for Government Agencies at the American University of Beirut, including Dr. Fadi El-Jardali, Joseph Bahout, and Zeina Salim.



Discussions focused on potential collaboration between the university and public institutions and making the university’s academic and research resources available to support government work.