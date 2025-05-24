Following a series of communications between the Lebanese Army's Office of Coordination and Cooperation and Syrian authorities, the army has received one of the main suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of Lebanese citizen Pascal Sleiman.



The suspect, identified as A.N., was handed over to Army Intelligence, which is continuing its investigation into the crime that occurred on April 7, 2024.



According to military sources, A.N. is the leader of a gang involved in kidnappings, theft, and forgery, with numerous arrest warrants issued against him.



Investigations are now underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary.