Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown
Lebanon News
24-05-2025 | 03:11
Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown
President Joseph Aoun cast his vote in his hometown of Aaichiyeh to elect a mukhtar, following the uncontested win of the municipal council.
"After 40 years of protecting elections, today, for the first time, I came to vote—and my vote is for the development of the village," Aoun said in a brief statement.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Vote
Hometown
Next
Interior Minister highlights security and unity as municipal elections begin
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks
Previous
