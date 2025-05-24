Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown

24-05-2025 | 03:11
Lebanon&#39;s President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown
0min
Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown

President Joseph Aoun cast his vote in his hometown of Aaichiyeh to elect a mukhtar, following the uncontested win of the municipal council. 

"After 40 years of protecting elections, today, for the first time, I came to vote—and my vote is for the development of the village," Aoun said in a brief statement.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Vote

Hometown

