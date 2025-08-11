Reporters Without Borders on Monday condemned the "acknowledged murder by the Israeli army" of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif in Gaza, who the armed forces admitted they had targeted.



The press freedom campaign group told AFP it "strongly and angrily condemns the acknowledged murder by the Israeli army" of al-Sharif and other journalists after the state labelled him a "terrorist" affiliated with Hamas and called on the international community to intervene.



AFP