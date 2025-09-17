Moves to recognise Palestinian state sends Israel message on 'illusions' of continuing occupation: Palestinian minister to AFP

17-09-2025 | 14:11
Moves to recognise Palestinian state sends Israel message on &#39;illusions&#39; of continuing occupation: Palestinian minister to AFP
Moves to recognise Palestinian state sends Israel message on 'illusions' of continuing occupation: Palestinian minister to AFP

The upcoming recognition by several countries of the State of Palestine at a U.N. summit sends a clear message to Israel on its "illusions" of continuing its occupation, the Palestinian minister of state for foreign affairs told AFP on Wednesday.

"Recognition is not symbolic. It is something that is very important because it sends a very clear message to the Israelis on their illusions on continuing their occupation forever," Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said, referring to Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.

"It sends a clear message to the Palestinians that 'we are with your right to self-determination'... And it gives us a push for the future, because we will build on it," she added.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

UN

Summit

Israel

Occupation

Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
Spain's king denounces 'unspeakable suffering' of Gazans
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:22

UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:47

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12

EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36

Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce

