Moves to recognise Palestinian state sends Israel message on 'illusions' of continuing occupation: Palestinian minister to AFP

The upcoming recognition by several countries of the State of Palestine at a U.N. summit sends a clear message to Israel on its "illusions" of continuing its occupation, the Palestinian minister of state for foreign affairs told AFP on Wednesday.



"Recognition is not symbolic. It is something that is very important because it sends a very clear message to the Israelis on their illusions on continuing their occupation forever," Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said, referring to Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.



"It sends a clear message to the Palestinians that 'we are with your right to self-determination'... And it gives us a push for the future, because we will build on it," she added.



AFP