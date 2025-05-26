News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam to visit Cairo in July
Lebanon News
26-05-2025 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam to visit Cairo in July
Prime Minister
Nawaf
Salam met with Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, at the Grand Serail to discuss preparations for his upcoming official visit to Cairo in the first week of July.
Following the meeting, Ambassador Moussa said the talks focused on arrangements for the Higher Joint Committee between Lebanon and Egypt, which is currently being organized. He emphasized a shared desire to make this round of the committee distinct from previous ones by ensuring that any agreements and memoranda signed are practical and directly address the needs of both countries.
"We hope the next phase will be dedicated to reviewing documents, projects, and agreements that can be signed and implemented. Prime Minister Salam is highly invested in this visit and has already assigned officials to handle its preparations," Moussa stated.
The ambassador also invited Salam to attend the opening of Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum in early July—an event marking a month full of significant engagements between Lebanon and Egypt.
Moussa hoped that the coming period would witness enhanced cooperation between the two nations, culminating in Prime Minister Salam's official visit to Cairo.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
PM
Nawaf Salam
Visit
Cairo
Egypt
Next
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures
0
World News
2025-05-13
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK
World News
2025-05-13
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
PM Nawaf Salam offers condolences to Army Commander after Israeli strikes kill soldiers
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
PM Nawaf Salam offers condolences to Army Commander after Israeli strikes kill soldiers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
0
Lebanon News
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
Lebanon News
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
0
Lebanon News
11:20
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Lebanon News
11:20
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
0
Lebanon Economy
04:27
Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts
Lebanon Economy
04:27
Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts
0
Middle East News
2025-04-09
Iraq sets November 11 for parliamentary election
Middle East News
2025-04-09
Iraq sets November 11 for parliamentary election
0
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Saudi airline resumes first hajj flights with Iran since 2015
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Saudi airline resumes first hajj flights with Iran since 2015
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:32
Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:32
Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:48
Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh
Lebanon News
13:48
Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
4
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
5
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
6
Lebanon News
06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
Lebanon News
06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
7
Lebanon News
06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
Lebanon News
06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
8
Lebanon News
11:20
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Lebanon News
11:20
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More