Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam to visit Cairo in July

Lebanon News
26-05-2025 | 08:12
High views
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam to visit Cairo in July
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam to visit Cairo in July

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, at the Grand Serail to discuss preparations for his upcoming official visit to Cairo in the first week of July.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Moussa said the talks focused on arrangements for the Higher Joint Committee between Lebanon and Egypt, which is currently being organized. He emphasized a shared desire to make this round of the committee distinct from previous ones by ensuring that any agreements and memoranda signed are practical and directly address the needs of both countries.

"We hope the next phase will be dedicated to reviewing documents, projects, and agreements that can be signed and implemented. Prime Minister Salam is highly invested in this visit and has already assigned officials to handle its preparations," Moussa stated.

The ambassador also invited Salam to attend the opening of Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum in early July—an event marking a month full of significant engagements between Lebanon and Egypt.

Moussa hoped that the coming period would witness enhanced cooperation between the two nations, culminating in Prime Minister Salam's official visit to Cairo.

