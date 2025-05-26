Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote

26-05-2025 | 06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote

Bteghrine Mayor Mirna Murr was elected president of the Matn Union of Municipalities on Monday, securing 22 votes against her opponent’s 11.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mirna Murr

Matn

Union of Municipalities

