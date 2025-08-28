MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons

28-08-2025 | 05:46
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons
0min
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons

MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, stated that demands for exclusive state control over weapons are “hypocrisy and misleading” while Lebanese sovereignty is violated and parts of the country remain under occupation. 

He criticized the government decision in early August as a “major mistake” that will tarnish the reputations of those involved.

Raad said southern regions have been targeted, and Hezbollah leaders have been subjected to conspiracies aimed at weakening resistance. 

“Despite attempts to spread despair, we tell our enemies: you will never erase our memory or extinguish our path,” Raad noted.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mohammad Raad

Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc

Weapons

Hezbollah

