Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families

A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, led by Regional Director for Asia Abdullah Al-Mansouri, visited the Banque De L'habitat headquarters in Beirut on Tuesday.



They were welcomed by the bank’s chairman and general manager, Antoine Habib, along with board members and senior staff.



The visit focused on strengthening cooperation, with discussions centered on providing subsidized loans to the bank to support Lebanese citizens in purchasing or renovating homes.



In a statement, the bank said both sides were in full agreement and decided to hold follow-up meetings in Abu Dhabi to explore the proposal in detail.



The participants also expressed appreciation to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanking them for the fruitful discussions held in Abu Dhabi that paved the way for this visit and future collaboration on affordable housing loans.