Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families

Lebanon News
28-05-2025 | 03:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families

A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, led by Regional Director for Asia Abdullah Al-Mansouri, visited the Banque De L'habitat headquarters in Beirut on Tuesday. 

They were welcomed by the bank’s chairman and general manager, Antoine Habib, along with board members and senior staff.

The visit focused on strengthening cooperation, with discussions centered on providing subsidized loans to the bank to support Lebanese citizens in purchasing or renovating homes.

In a statement, the bank said both sides were in full agreement and decided to hold follow-up meetings in Abu Dhabi to explore the proposal in detail.

The participants also expressed appreciation to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanking them for the fruitful discussions held in Abu Dhabi that paved the way for this visit and future collaboration on affordable housing loans.

Lebanon News

Abu Dhabi Fund

Delegation

Visit

Beirut

Loans

Lebanon

LBCI Next
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-22

Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:23

Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Vatican says 200,000 people at Pope Francis' funeral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More