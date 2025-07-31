News
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
Lebanon News
31-07-2025 | 12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes targeting the Mahmoudiyeh-Khardali area in South Lebanon.
Separately, an Israeli airstrike hit the highlands of Brital, while another strike targeted the eastern Lebanese mountain range, marking a renewed escalation along multiple fronts.
Lebanon News
Israel
Strikes
Lebanon
Mountains
Brital
South Lebanon
Next
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)
Previous
