Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

Lebanon News
31-07-2025 | 12:01
High views
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
0min
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes targeting the Mahmoudiyeh-Khardali area in South Lebanon. 

Separately, an Israeli airstrike hit the highlands of Brital, while another strike targeted the eastern Lebanese mountain range, marking a renewed escalation along multiple fronts.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strikes

Lebanon

Mountains

Brital

South Lebanon

Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)
LBCI Previous

