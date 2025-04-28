President Joseph Aoun meets Lebanese Pilots' Association, pledges support for aviation sector

Lebanon News
28-04-2025 | 08:43
President Joseph Aoun meets Lebanese Pilots&#39; Association, pledges support for aviation sector
0min
President Joseph Aoun meets Lebanese Pilots' Association, pledges support for aviation sector

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received the executive council of the Lebanese Pilots’ Association, headed by Alain John Deeb, at Baabda Palace.

At the start of the meeting, Deeb outlined the challenges facing Lebanese pilots, highlighting their dedication despite the difficult circumstances Lebanon has endured. He called for the development of the aviation sector to preserve its rich history, ensure aviation safety, protect pilots' rights, and curb the growing trend of emigration among aviation professionals.

Aoun praised the discipline and professionalism of Lebanese pilots, commending their courage during the recent Israeli war. He reiterated his full support for the pilots and reaffirmed the state's commitment to developing the aviation sector, advancing institutional reforms, and contributing to Lebanon’s recovery.
 

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Campaigns against Change MPs 'demonizing'
Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation
