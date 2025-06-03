Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun

President Joseph Aoun told a visiting French parliamentary delegation that Lebanon is fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, but Israel's "occupation and ongoing aggression" are obstructing the Lebanese army’s full deployment to the southern border.



Aoun thanked France and President Emmanuel Macron for their continued support for Lebanon and was informed that French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit after the Eid al-Adha holiday.