News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
Lebanon News
03-06-2025 | 10:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
President Joseph Aoun told a visiting French parliamentary delegation that Lebanon is fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, but Israel's "occupation and ongoing aggression" are obstructing the Lebanese army’s full deployment to the southern border.
Aoun thanked France and President Emmanuel Macron for their continued support for Lebanon and was informed that French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit after the Eid al-Adha holiday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
France
Ceasefire
Israel'
Next
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-07
President Aoun to ATFL: Israel’s actions complicate situation, Lebanon remains committed to Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2025-04-07
President Aoun to ATFL: Israel’s actions complicate situation, Lebanon remains committed to Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
President Aoun meets Lebanon's Ambassador and embassy staff during trip to UAE
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
President Aoun meets Lebanon's Ambassador and embassy staff during trip to UAE
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Iran’s FM visits Beirut for talks on reconstruction, disarmament— the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Iran’s FM visits Beirut for talks on reconstruction, disarmament— the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
0
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Israeli military says 'responded' to fire during operation in Syria
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Israeli military says 'responded' to fire during operation in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
2
Lebanon News
04:49
President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum
Lebanon News
04:49
President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
4
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
06:59
UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort
Lebanon News
06:59
UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort
6
Lebanon News
08:10
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
Lebanon News
08:10
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
7
Lebanon News
05:09
In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart
Lebanon News
05:09
In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart
8
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More