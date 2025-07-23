US envoy Tom Barrack from Bkerki: I’ll return to Lebanon with optimism, stability is key to support

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack affirmed that his efforts in Lebanon are part of a continuous process, not a one-time event.



Speaking from Bkerki, Barrack emphasized that “everyone is doing their best despite the complexity of the situation.”



He expressed hope that dialogue would continue, noting that “everyone loves the Lebanese people and wants to help.”



“Of course, I will return to Lebanon, and I remain optimistic,” Barrack said.



Addressing Lebanese officials, he added: “If you don’t achieve stability, no one will come to offer support.”



Barrack said his visit to Bkerki carried a message of hope, stressing that this is what should be the focus—rather than what different parties are saying.