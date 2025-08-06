News
Southern France wildfire 'catastrophe on unprecedented scale': PM
World News
06-08-2025 | 11:56
Southern France wildfire 'catastrophe on unprecedented scale': PM
The wildfire currently ravaging a region in southern France is a "catastrophe on an unprecedented scale" triggered by global warming, said French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.
"What is happening today is linked to global warming and linked to drought," Bayrou said on a visit to the Aude department of France which has been hit by the fire.
AFP
World News
South Of France
Wildfires
Prime Minister
Climate
