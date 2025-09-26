News
Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage
Lebanon News
26-09-2025 | 08:26
Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage
This time last year, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was consumed by rage over Israel's detonation of pagers worn by members of his group throughout Lebanon, according to his son. Days later, Nasrallah himself was assassinated by Israel.
The pager explosions and Nasrallah's killing in an Israeli air attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut in September 2024 turned out to be the opening salvos of an Israeli assault that killed more than 4,000 people across Lebanon and destroyed swathes of the country's south.
The war, which Israel said it conducted to end Hezbollah's cross-border attacks in support of its ally Hamas in Gaza, shook Hezbollah's hold on power in Lebanon, where the group is now under pressure to give up its arms.
Those developments were unimaginable a year ago when Hezbollah's then-leader was confronted with the major intelligence breach in the communication devices that killed dozens of the group's members and maimed thousands of others.
"He was upset, angry, resentful – there was a lot of resentment and thinking, 'How could this happen?' He considered himself entrusted with those lives," Jawad Nasrallah, Nasrallah's second-oldest son, told Reuters in an interview at his father's grave.
Security was tight around Nasrallah at the time. Jawad, like more than a million Lebanese, had been displaced by Israeli air strikes and had not seen his father for three months.
"You can say we took it day by day. Nothing was certain," Jawad said.
Nasrallah's last televised speech was on September 19. Eight days later, a string of Israeli bunker-busting bombs on a Hezbollah complex in Beirut's southern suburbs killed Nasrallah, who had led the powerful Shi'ite religious, political and military group for more than 30 years.
"We found out on the news like everyone else. It was shocking but we couldn't cry - no one in the house could scream or express their feelings," Jawad said, explaining that other tenants in the apartment building where they were temporarily staying were unaware of their links to the Hezbollah leader.
"We felt a moment of alienation like everyone else, in addition to the horrors of that time, which was terrible for everyone: war, bombing, brutality - and on top of that, alienation," Jawad said.
Hezbollah has refused to give up its arsenal - a stance that Jawad, a businessman with no formal position in the group but who is sanctioned by the U.S., reiterated.
"Never in your fantasies or dreams," he said, adding that he still asks his father for guidance.
"I ask him to solve some dilemmas. I tell him: 'You have to solve this problem for us and help me with it,'" he said.
Reuters
