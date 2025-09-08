News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
08-09-2025 | 08:06
According to LBCI sources, French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian will begin his two-day visit to Lebanon on Thursday.
The meetings are expected to be limited to the country’s three presidential institutions.
During his visit, Le Drian will also meet with the Lebanese Army commander and several key figures at the Pine Palace, in addition to holding discussions with the head of the French contingent in UNIFIL.
Jean Yves Le Drian
Meetings
Lebanon
France
Envoy
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Gebran Bassil meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss local and regional developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:54
Lebanese PM says stability a regional necessity, urges support for army
0
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support
0
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa and Hermel kill five, wound five
0
Lebanon Economy
09:21
Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-07
Netanyahu faces opposition over Gaza occupation plan as Israeli politicians stake their positions
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments
0
World News
2025-07-12
New page opened for Turkey following PKK disarmament, Erdogan says
0
Lebanon News
07:42
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
06:07
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’
