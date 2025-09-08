French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources

08-09-2025 | 08:06
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
0min
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources

According to LBCI sources, French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian will begin his two-day visit to Lebanon on Thursday. 

The meetings are expected to be limited to the country’s three presidential institutions.

During his visit, Le Drian will also meet with the Lebanese Army commander and several key figures at the Pine Palace, in addition to holding discussions with the head of the French contingent in UNIFIL.

Lebanon News

Jean Yves Le Drian

Meetings

Lebanon

France

Envoy

President Aoun: We look forward to the establishment of a joint Arab economic market
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
