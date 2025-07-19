President al-Sharaa says Syria is not a battleground for secessionist agendas, praises US support for national unity

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa reaffirmed on Saturday that Syria will not become a platform for secessionist projects, emphasizing the importance of preserving the country’s sovereignty and unity.



He welcomed Washington's stated support for Syria’s territorial integrity.



Speaking during a televised address, President al-Sharaa revealed that Damascus had received international calls to intervene and restore stability in the southern city of Sweida, following weeks of unrest and violent clashes.



He blamed Israeli interference for reigniting tensions in the region, saying that the "blatant bombardment of southern Syria and Damascus had further destabilized the situation in Sweida.''



“The Syrian state alone is capable of preserving its authority and sovereignty over all its territory,” al-Sharaa said, reiterating appreciation for the United States’ assurances of support for Syria’s unity.



In light of what he described as a “critical moment,” the president called on tribal leaders and members of the Druze community to stand united against efforts to incite sectarian strife.



He emphasized that the government would firmly counter any attempt to fuel the flames of division.



Al-Sharaa added that recent events had demonstrated that the people of Sweida largely support the Syrian state, “except a small group,” reiterating that Syria will not tolerate fragmentation.