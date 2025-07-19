Former Prime Ministers meet with Walid Jumblatt, call for unity amid regional tensions

19-07-2025 | 12:46
Former Prime Ministers meet with Walid Jumblatt, call for unity amid regional tensions
Former Prime Ministers meet with Walid Jumblatt, call for unity amid regional tensions

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt received former Prime Ministers Fouad Siniora, Tammam Salam, and Najib Mikati at his Clemenceau residence, in the presence of current party leader MP Teymour Jumblatt and MPs Marwan Hamadeh, Hadi Aboul Hosn, Akram Chehayeb, Wael Abou Faour, Bilal Abdallah, and Faisal Al Sayegh.

Following the meeting, Walid Jumblatt told LBCI, "We remain committed to the statement issued yesterday and insist on a ceasefire in Sweida. From there, we can move forward to the next phases."

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora expressed full support for Jumblatt's positions, stating, "We came here to affirm our complete solidarity and support for the national stances taken by Walid Jumblatt and the Democratic Gathering. We must stand united to confront the threat of sedition, whether in Syria or to prevent its spillover into Lebanon."

He added, "We have full confidence that the Lebanese people are capable of resisting this strife, along with the Lebanese Army and security forces who will be vigilant."

Former Prime Minister Tammam Salam echoed the call for national unity, saying, "This honorable house has always stood up to protect our national unity and the legacy of Lebanon."

