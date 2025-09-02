Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains

Lebanon News
02-09-2025 | 08:19
Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains
Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny ordered the immediate maintenance and cleaning of Lebanon's rainwater and sewage drainage networks to reduce the risks of flooding and infrastructure damage caused by heavy rainfall and unpredictable weather conditions.

In a wide-ranging meeting with technical teams and contractors, Rasamny emphasized the urgency of clearing open and closed drainage channels, removing debris and soil, and cleaning rain grates and culverts, which are designed to allow water to pass under roads. The minister said these steps are essential to ensure the country’s infrastructure is fully prepared for any emergencies during the rainy season.

He also called for thorough inspections of water tunnels, flood channels, and underpasses to guarantee smooth water flow and to prevent blockages that could lead to flooding.

The ministry said the cleaning campaign will cover key road networks across Lebanon, including the Khalde–Awali–Tyre–Naqoura highway and the old coastal road, Zahrani–Nabatieh–Marjayoun–Marj El Zhour, northern suburbs of Beirut to Casino du Liban, Chekka–Koura–Bsharri–Zgharta–Tripoli, Hazmieh–Chtoura–Masnaa, Masnaa–Rachaya–Marj El Zhour, as well as southern suburbs of Beirut and other regions.

Rasamny also announced a parallel public awareness campaign to discourage people from dumping garbage into waterways, warning that such practices exacerbate flooding risks and damage infrastructure.

