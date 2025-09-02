News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains
Lebanon News
02-09-2025 | 08:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains
Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny ordered the immediate maintenance and cleaning of Lebanon's rainwater and sewage drainage networks to reduce the risks of flooding and infrastructure damage caused by heavy rainfall and unpredictable weather conditions.
In a wide-ranging meeting with technical teams and contractors, Rasamny emphasized the urgency of clearing open and closed drainage channels, removing debris and soil, and cleaning rain grates and culverts, which are designed to allow water to pass under roads. The minister said these steps are essential to ensure the country’s infrastructure is fully prepared for any emergencies during the rainy season.
He also called for thorough inspections of water tunnels, flood channels, and underpasses to guarantee smooth water flow and to prevent blockages that could lead to flooding.
The ministry said the cleaning campaign will cover key road networks across Lebanon, including the Khalde–Awali–Tyre–Naqoura highway and the old coastal road, Zahrani–Nabatieh–Marjayoun–Marj El Zhour, northern suburbs of Beirut to Casino du Liban, Chekka–Koura–Bsharri–Zgharta–Tripoli, Hazmieh–Chtoura–Masnaa, Masnaa–Rachaya–Marj El Zhour, as well as southern suburbs of Beirut and other regions.
Rasamny also announced a parallel public awareness campaign to discourage people from dumping garbage into waterways, warning that such practices exacerbate flooding risks and damage infrastructure.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Drainage
Cleaning
Winter
Rains
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-11
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-11
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-17
Israelis stage nationwide protests to demand end to Gaza war and release of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-17
Israelis stage nationwide protests to demand end to Gaza war and release of hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced
Lebanon News
07:00
Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced
0
Lebanon News
06:33
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year
Lebanon News
06:33
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year
0
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
0
World News
09:22
Putin says Russia has never opposed Ukraine joining the EU
World News
09:22
Putin says Russia has never opposed Ukraine joining the EU
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
3
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
4
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
5
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
6
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
7
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:00
Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced
Lebanon News
07:00
Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More