News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Unabsolute Truth
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue
Lebanon News
14-09-2025 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue
Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said Sunday that addressing the sensitive issue of detainees requires a joint legal framework with Damascus.
In an interview with Syria TV, Mitri said officials have discussed the idea of drafting a judicial cooperation agreement between Lebanon and Syria to handle the detainee file. He noted that the talks have not yet advanced to the stage of identifying specific names or compiling lists.
Mitri also said that 34 bilateral agreements between the two countries need review and reassessment.
He added that significant progress has been made with Damascus on border control and combating smuggling, while efforts continue to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.
According to Mitri, Lebanese-Syrian relations have entered a new phase, different from previous stages. He said a recent speech by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa opened “a window for convergence” with Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Deputy
PM
Tarek Mitri
Judicial
Accord
Syria
Detainee
Issue
Next
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Deputy PM briefs President Aoun on recent talks with Syrian delegation
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Deputy PM briefs President Aoun on recent talks with Syrian delegation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
0
Middle East News
2025-08-14
Turkey to help Syria with weapon systems, equipment under new accord, source says
Middle East News
2025-08-14
Turkey to help Syria with weapon systems, equipment under new accord, source says
0
Middle East News
2025-07-31
Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
Middle East News
2025-07-31
Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:33
Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets
Lebanon News
12:33
Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets
0
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
0
Lebanon News
09:14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
Lebanon News
09:14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
0
Lebanon News
02:41
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
Lebanon News
02:41
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
Lebanon News
09:14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
2
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
3
Middle East News
04:21
Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
04:21
Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
4
Lebanon News
02:41
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
Lebanon News
02:41
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
5
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More