Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue

Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said Sunday that addressing the sensitive issue of detainees requires a joint legal framework with Damascus.



In an interview with Syria TV, Mitri said officials have discussed the idea of drafting a judicial cooperation agreement between Lebanon and Syria to handle the detainee file. He noted that the talks have not yet advanced to the stage of identifying specific names or compiling lists.



Mitri also said that 34 bilateral agreements between the two countries need review and reassessment.



He added that significant progress has been made with Damascus on border control and combating smuggling, while efforts continue to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.



According to Mitri, Lebanese-Syrian relations have entered a new phase, different from previous stages. He said a recent speech by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa opened “a window for convergence” with Lebanon.