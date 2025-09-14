News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Comedy Plays
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-09-2025 | 14:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta
The leader of Spain's conservative opposition on Sunday slammed the leftist government for an "international embarrassment" as chaotic pro-Palestinian protests forced the cancellation of the Vuelta's final stage in Madrid.
"The government has allowed and induced the non-completion of the Vuelta and, in this way, an international embarrassment televised worldwide," Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo said in a statement on social media.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Spain
Opposition
Protests
Vuelta
Race
Palestinian
Next
Spain's PM praises pro-Palestinian protesters as Vuelta race nears end
Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:22
Spain's PM praises pro-Palestinian protesters as Vuelta race nears end
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:22
Spain's PM praises pro-Palestinian protesters as Vuelta race nears end
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17
'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17
'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
UNRWA chief slams 'shocking' global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
UNRWA chief slams 'shocking' global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
0
Middle East News
2025-06-27
MSF slams US-backed Gaza aid scheme as 'slaughter masquerading' as aid
Middle East News
2025-06-27
MSF slams US-backed Gaza aid scheme as 'slaughter masquerading' as aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:22
Spain's PM praises pro-Palestinian protesters as Vuelta race nears end
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:22
Spain's PM praises pro-Palestinian protesters as Vuelta race nears end
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-13
Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-13
Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-20
Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran
World News
2025-06-20
Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-08-09
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
Middle East News
2025-08-09
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
High-level Arab Fund delegation to visit Lebanon on May 7 and 8 for first time since 2023
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
High-level Arab Fund delegation to visit Lebanon on May 7 and 8 for first time since 2023
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
Lebanon News
09:14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
2
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
3
Middle East News
04:21
Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
04:21
Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel
6
Lebanon News
12:33
Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets
Lebanon News
12:33
Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts
8
Lebanon News
02:41
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
Lebanon News
02:41
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More