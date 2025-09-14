Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta

14-09-2025 | 14:03
Spain opposition slams global 'embarrassment' as protests halt Vuelta

The leader of Spain's conservative opposition on Sunday slammed the leftist government for an "international embarrassment" as chaotic pro-Palestinian protests forced the cancellation of the Vuelta's final stage in Madrid.

"The government has allowed and induced the non-completion of the Vuelta and, in this way, an international embarrassment televised worldwide," Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo said in a statement on social media.


AFP
 
