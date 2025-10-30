News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
King Charles to strip Andrew of royal titles, residence: Palace
World News
30-10-2025 | 15:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
King Charles to strip Andrew of royal titles, residence: Palace
King Charles will strip his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and long-term residence, the palace said in a statement on Thursday.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," it said.
"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," it said, adding that he would also move out of his long-time home on Windsor Castle's sprawling grounds. The announcement followed fresh outrage at accusations made against him by one of Jeffrey Epstein's main accusers, charges he has denied.
AFP
World News
United Kingdom
King Charles
Prince Andrew
Next
China says hopes US will 'earnestly abide' by nuclear testing ban
Fed Chair says US government shutdown to 'weigh on economic activity'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-16
King Charles bids farewell to Duchess of Kent in royal milestone
World News
2025-09-16
King Charles bids farewell to Duchess of Kent in royal milestone
0
World News
2025-10-17
Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties
World News
2025-10-17
Vatican visit by King Charles to show closer Anglican-Catholic ties
0
World News
2025-10-23
King Charles and Pope Leo pray together in a 500-year first
World News
2025-10-23
King Charles and Pope Leo pray together in a 500-year first
0
World News
2025-10-23
NY mayor Adams endorses Andrew Cuomo to succeed him
World News
2025-10-23
NY mayor Adams endorses Andrew Cuomo to succeed him
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:45
Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning
World News
15:45
Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning
0
World News
14:05
Annual deforestation fell 11% in Brazilian Amazon: Govt
World News
14:05
Annual deforestation fell 11% in Brazilian Amazon: Govt
0
World News
12:54
Trump sets refugee admissions ceiling at 7,500 for fiscal 2026: Reuters
World News
12:54
Trump sets refugee admissions ceiling at 7,500 for fiscal 2026: Reuters
0
World News
12:42
Nuclear testing never permissible 'under any circumstances:' UN spokesman
World News
12:42
Nuclear testing never permissible 'under any circumstances:' UN spokesman
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-29
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica at 'levels never seen before'
World News
2025-10-29
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica at 'levels never seen before'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
0
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:16
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing
Lebanon News
05:16
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing
2
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
Lebanon News
06:50
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
5
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations
6
Lebanon News
04:31
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:31
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
12:18
US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise
Lebanon News
12:18
US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise
8
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More