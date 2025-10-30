King Charles to strip Andrew of royal titles, residence: Palace

World News
30-10-2025 | 15:40
High views
King Charles to strip Andrew of royal titles, residence: Palace
King Charles to strip Andrew of royal titles, residence: Palace

King Charles will strip his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and long-term residence, the palace said in a statement on Thursday.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," it said.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," it said, adding that he would also move out of his long-time home on Windsor Castle's sprawling grounds. The announcement followed fresh outrage at accusations made against him by one of Jeffrey Epstein's main accusers, charges he has denied.

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

King Charles

Prince Andrew

Learn More