Lebanese Security Forces release statistics on domestic violence cases for July

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) released statistics on domestic violence cases reported through its 1745 hotline for July 2025, documenting 59 cases of physical abuse, with no reported incidents of sexual or economic violence.



According to the report, perpetrators in these cases included 28 husbands, 23 fathers, and two brothers.



The monthly report covers calls related to physical, sexual, psychological, and economic abuse received through the hotline. Cases may be reported by victims, family members, or witnesses, and include identification of the perpetrator's relationship to the victim.