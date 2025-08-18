UK, Pakistan back Lebanon’s position on UNIFIL mandate renewal

As Lebanon prepares for the upcoming United Nations Security Council session on the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said the country is receiving strong international support.



Rajji met with the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, who expressed his country’s backing for Lebanon’s position on the mandate renewal.



Cowell also reaffirmed the UK’s consistent stance that arms should remain solely under the authority of the Lebanese state.



The minister also held talks with Pakistan’s ambassador, Salman Athar, whose country currently serves as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.



The ambassador conveyed Pakistan’s support for extending the mandate of international forces operating in southern Lebanon, in line with Lebanon’s approach at the Security Council.