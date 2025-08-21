Lebanese FM discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal, arms exclusivity with Arab League official

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki and his accompanying delegation on Thursday, with Lebanon's ambassador to Egypt, Ali Halabi, also in attendance.



The talks focused on Lebanon's political and security situation, as well as broader developments in the Arab region.



Zaki said his visit underscored the Arab League's strong commitment to Lebanon's stability and its backing for the government's efforts to extend full state authority across the country and to ensure that weapons remain under state control.



Minister Rajji expressed Lebanon's deep appreciation for Arab support and for the Arab League's role in assisting the country. He stressed that the Lebanese government is working with caution and determination to consolidate state authority, restore stability, and lay the foundations for economic recovery.



The discussions also covered the renewal of the mandate for the United Nations peacekeeping force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL), with both sides emphasizing the importance of maintaining the U.N.'s presence in the south.