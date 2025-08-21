US Envoy Tom Barrack hails agreement on voluntary disarmament in Beirut camps

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack congratulated the Lebanese government and the Fatah movement for reaching an agreement on the voluntary disarmament of armed groups in Palestinian camps in Beirut, calling it a "historic step toward unity and stability."



In a post on X, Barrack praised the Lebanese Cabinet for its "bold action" that paved the way for the deal, describing it as a milestone reflecting the parties' "true commitment to peace and cooperation."



The agreement, which follows years of tensions surrounding the presence of weapons in refugee camps, is seen as a significant move aimed at bolstering security in the Lebanese capital and strengthening coordination between Lebanese authorities and Palestinian factions.



Officials said the disarmament process would be carried out gradually and in coordination with security agencies to ensure a smooth transition while safeguarding the stability of the camps.

🇱🇧🇵🇸 Congrats to the Lebanese government & Fatah for their agreement on voluntary disarmament in Beirut camps, a great accomplishment as a result of the bold action recently taken by the Lebanese Council of Ministers. A historic step toward unity and stability, showing true… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) August 21, 2025