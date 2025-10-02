Israel says to deport intercepted flotilla activists to Europe after they reach port

Middle East News
02-10-2025 | 02:52
High views
Israel says to deport intercepted flotilla activists to Europe after they reach port
0min
Israel says to deport intercepted flotilla activists to Europe after they reach port

The Israeli foreign ministry said Thursday it would deport to Europe pro-Palestinian activists on board vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla that were intercepted by Israeli naval forces.

"Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health," the ministry said on X, after Israeli naval forces intercepted several vessels sailing towards Gaza.

