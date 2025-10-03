News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
Lebanon News
03-10-2025 | 07:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said it is following up on Israel’s detention of two Lebanese citizens who were aboard the “Global Sumud Flotilla” heading to Gaza, adding that it is making the necessary contacts to determine their fate and secure their release as soon as possible.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Detention
Global Sumud Flotilla
Gaza
Next
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
Lebanese FM, EU Ambassador discuss Syrian refugee returns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-24
WHO reports release of staff member detained by Israeli forces in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-24
WHO reports release of staff member detained by Israeli forces in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47
Organizers say last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47
Organizers say last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel
0
World News
2025-10-02
Erdogan accuses Israel of 'brutality' against Gaza flotilla
World News
2025-10-02
Erdogan accuses Israel of 'brutality' against Gaza flotilla
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:03
Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability
Lebanon News
12:03
Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability
0
Lebanon News
11:47
UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers
Lebanon News
11:47
UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
0
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanese FM, EU Ambassador discuss Syrian refugee returns
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanese FM, EU Ambassador discuss Syrian refugee returns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Beirut Port victims’ families denounce smear campaign against William Noun, warn of attempts to obstruct investigation
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Beirut Port victims’ families denounce smear campaign against William Noun, warn of attempts to obstruct investigation
0
World News
06:47
UK police say may have shot one of two killed in synagogue attack
World News
06:47
UK police say may have shot one of two killed in synagogue attack
0
World News
11:17
Cuban opposition leader Ferrer says accepted to go into exile
World News
11:17
Cuban opposition leader Ferrer says accepted to go into exile
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:57
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:57
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
3
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices
6
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
7
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
8
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More