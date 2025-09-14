The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Pakistan’s recent devastating floods and announced that its second economic review mission will also assess the disaster’s impact on the economy, as well as the financial requirements for recovery and reconstruction.



According to sources, the IMF team will evaluate whether Pakistan’s fiscal policies and emergency measures are sufficient to deal with the crisis.



"The mission will assess whether the FY26 budget, its spending allocations and emergency provisions remain sufficiently agile to address the spending needs necessitated by the floods," said Mahir Binici, the IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan.



Reuters