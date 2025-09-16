Spain's king denounces 'unspeakable suffering' of Gazans

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-09-2025 | 14:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain&#39;s king denounces &#39;unspeakable suffering&#39; of Gazans
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spain's king denounces 'unspeakable suffering' of Gazans

Spain's King Felipe VI on Tuesday denounced the "unspeakable suffering" of hundreds of thousands of Gazans under Israeli bombardment in the Palestinian territory, in a rare political intervention.

"The latest episode in this conflict... has degenerated into an unbearable humanitarian crisis, the unspeakable suffering of hundreds of thousands of innocent people and the total devastation of Gaza," the monarch said during a visit to Egypt.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Spain

King

Suffering

Gazans

LBCI Next
Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'
Israel defence minister says 'Gaza is on fire' after intense strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-12

Australia's Albanese says Netanyahu 'in denial' over suffering in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08

Spain says Israel's anti-semitism accusations 'false'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-30

Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22

Erdogan says Gazans must not die for 'hunk of bread'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:46

UN rights chief says 'evidence mounting' of 'genocide' in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-21

Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04

Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-04

Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law

LBCI
World News
02:00

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

US sanctions target financing of Iran's military

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More