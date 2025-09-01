Egyptian ambassador reaffirms Cairo’s support for Lebanon’s stability after Baabda meeting

Lebanon News
01-09-2025 | 04:58
High views
Egyptian ambassador reaffirms Cairo's support for Lebanon's stability after Baabda meeting
0min
Egyptian ambassador reaffirms Cairo's support for Lebanon's stability after Baabda meeting

Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, said after meeting President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace that talks focused on developments in Lebanon and the region, with Cairo reaffirming support for the country's stability.

Moussa emphasized Egypt’s backing for Aoun’s efforts, particularly regarding Israel’s withdrawal, a stance reiterated during Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s recent visit to Cairo.

Moussa stressed that the monopoly of arms and the authority of the state are national principles beyond debate, while mechanisms for implementation remain a Lebanese matter to be addressed through dialogue and consensus.

Lebanon News

Egypt

Lebanon

Alaa Moussa

Joseph Aoun

Baabda Palace

Cairo

Nawaf Salam

