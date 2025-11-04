FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with the UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, accompanied by British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell and a delegation. The meeting discussed the situation in South Lebanon and ways to maintain stability.



Minister Rajji emphasized that “the Lebanese government is aware that a military solution or the option of war cannot lead to any results, and that diplomacy is the only solution.”



He added that Hezbollah must recognize this as well, stressing the need for Lebanon to remain neutral and avoid regional power struggles that have long contributed to its instability.



Rajji further noted that “Israel must demonstrate its commitment to the terms of the cessation of hostilities, withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, return detainees, and halt its daily violations.”



He affirmed that the government remains committed to the decision to restrict arms under state authority — not to appease external powers, but in the interest of strengthening the state and implementing the Taif Agreement and the ministerial statement.



Rajji also thanked the United Kingdom for its continuous support for Lebanon, reaffirming the government’s commitment to political and economic reforms.



He expressed hope that tangible results would appear in the coming months, paving the way for building a strong state.



For his part, Minister Falconer condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks, describing the period leading up to the end of the year as “critical.”



He said there was a “real opportunity for Lebanon to move toward stability,” and praised the Lebanese Army’s efforts, underscoring the importance of highlighting its role in asserting state sovereignty across the country.