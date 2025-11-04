News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority
Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 07:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with the UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, accompanied by British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell and a delegation. The meeting discussed the situation in South Lebanon and ways to maintain stability.
Minister Rajji emphasized that “the Lebanese government is aware that a military solution or the option of war cannot lead to any results, and that diplomacy is the only solution.”
He added that Hezbollah must recognize this as well, stressing the need for Lebanon to remain neutral and avoid regional power struggles that have long contributed to its instability.
Rajji further noted that “Israel must demonstrate its commitment to the terms of the cessation of hostilities, withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, return detainees, and halt its daily violations.”
He affirmed that the government remains committed to the decision to restrict arms under state authority — not to appease external powers, but in the interest of strengthening the state and implementing the Taif Agreement and the ministerial statement.
Rajji also thanked the United Kingdom for its continuous support for Lebanon, reaffirming the government’s commitment to political and economic reforms.
He expressed hope that tangible results would appear in the coming months, paving the way for building a strong state.
For his part, Minister Falconer condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks, describing the period leading up to the end of the year as “critical.”
He said there was a “real opportunity for Lebanon to move toward stability,” and praised the Lebanese Army’s efforts, underscoring the importance of highlighting its role in asserting state sovereignty across the country.
Lebanon News
Rajji
meets
envoy,
stresses
diplomacy
disarmament
under
state
authority
Next
Lebanese Tourism Minister bans alcohol service and admission of minors in tourist establishments
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's unified national choice
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-13
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
Lebanon News
2025-09-13
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
FM Rajji welcomes new UAE Ambassador, bids farewell to Sri Lankan envoy
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
FM Rajji welcomes new UAE Ambassador, bids farewell to Sri Lankan envoy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
0
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
09:34
Dutch Defense Minister announces $7.5 million aid package for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
08:45
Public Works Minister reviews progress on Jounieh Highway expansion project
Lebanon News
08:45
Public Works Minister reviews progress on Jounieh Highway expansion project
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
World News
10:07
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
0
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
2
Lebanon News
15:02
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
5
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
7
Lebanon News
12:34
Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
12:34
Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south
8
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More