Lebanon's Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties
Lebanon News
02-09-2025 | 05:57
Lebanon's Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties
Justice Minister Adel Nassar received Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Murat Lütem at his office, where they discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral cooperation between Lebanon and Turkey in judicial and legal matters.
The meeting was attended by the minister’s adviser, lawyer Lara Saadeh.
