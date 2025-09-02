Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties

Lebanon News
02-09-2025 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties

Justice Minister Adel Nassar received Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Murat Lütem at his office, where they discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral cooperation between Lebanon and Turkey in judicial and legal matters. 

The meeting was attended by the minister’s adviser, lawyer Lara Saadeh.

Lebanon News

Justice

Minister

meets

Turkish

ambassador

review

bilateral

legal

LBCI Next
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year
UN says Afghan quake could impact 'hundreds of thousands'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-01

Lebanese PM Salam meets Indonesian Ambassador, discusses bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-12

Lebanon’s Defense Minister visits South Litani Sector to review Army-UNIFIL coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Interior Minister meets UNIFIL commander and Lebanese ambassador to Egypt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-10

MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-29

Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More