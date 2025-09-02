UN says Afghan quake could impact 'hundreds of thousands'

02-09-2025 | 05:33
UN says Afghan quake could impact &#39;hundreds of thousands&#39;
UN says Afghan quake could impact 'hundreds of thousands'

The U.N. said Tuesday an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that has killed over 900 people could impact "hundreds of thousands" and warned of an "exponential" rise in casualties.

"We think potentially the impacted individuals would go up to almost into the hundreds of thousands," said Indrika Ratwatte, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, adding: "There's no question that the casualty rate is going to be rather exponential".

AFP

