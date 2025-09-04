News
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
Lebanon News
04-09-2025 | 03:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
Middle East Airlines (MEA) said its summer 2025 operations were disrupted by a global crisis involving Pratt & Whitney engines that power Airbus A321neo aircraft, forcing three of its planes out of service. The company stressed the problem has affected more than 500 aircraft worldwide.
MEA explained the grounding came earlier than expected, disrupting summer schedules that had been planned around an anticipated 2026 deadline for engine overhauls. The airline emphasized that flight safety was never compromised.
Faced with the sudden shortage, MEA said it had two options: cancel flights and refund passengers or secure alternative solutions. Given peak-season demand, the company chose to lease three aircraft with crews from a Lithuanian operator certified under European safety standards.
These planes offer standard European business class rather than MEA’s premium product.
Addressing criticism on social media, MEA released figures showing that in August 2025 it operated 1,301 flights carrying about 337,000 passengers, of which only 111 flights (8.5%) were on leased aircraft.
It added that just under 5% of business-class travelers were affected by the downgrade, and the airline is compensating them with additional mileage—20,000 miles for Europe, 15,000 for Gulf destinations, 11,250 for Istanbul, Baghdad, Erbil and Yerevan, and 8,750 for Cairo, Larnaca and Amman.
MEA thanked passengers for their trust and understanding, vowing to maintain its commitment to quality and safety despite global challenges beyond its control.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Flights
Middle East Airlines
MEA
Pratt & Whitney
Airbus A321neo
Aircraft
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon
Previous
