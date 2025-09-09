Berri reaffirms fixed positions as PM Salam highlights cooperation between authorities

Lebanon News
09-09-2025 | 12:02
High views
Berri reaffirms fixed positions as PM Salam highlights cooperation between authorities
2min
Berri reaffirms fixed positions as PM Salam highlights cooperation between authorities

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Tuesday that Lebanon’s commitment to a national security strategy remains firm, emphasizing that it must cover military, security, and economic dimensions.

Berri made his remarks after meeting Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Speaker’s residence in Ain el-Tineh, where the two discussed political developments, legislative matters, and government-parliament cooperation.

Following the talks, Salam stressed the continuity of his relationship with Berri, both as a political leader and as head of the legislature. 

“There is no such thing as a return to Speaker Berri. The relationship is ongoing,” Salam noted. “There is permanent consultation between us, as he leads a major political movement in the country. And as Parliament Speaker, our cooperation is essential even as we uphold the principle of separation of powers.”

He added that the meeting focused not only on political matters but also on ways to strengthen collaboration between the government and parliament. “Several draft laws are before parliament, and other proposals will soon come from the Cabinet,” Salam said. “This is not a rupture.”

Addressing Hezbollah’s stance on retaining its weapons, Salam reiterated that the Cabinet’s decisions, taken in its August 5 and September 5 sessions, were “very clear.” He underscored that the government’s approach is rooted in the Taif Accord. 

“The agreement stipulates extending the authority of the Lebanese state over all its territory by its own means. No one should disagree on that,” he said.

