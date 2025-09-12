MP Wael Abou Faour to LBCI: International investigation to arrive in Sweida over July violence

MP Wael Abou Faour announced that an international investigation team is expected to arrive in Sweida within the next two days to examine the deadly events that occurred in the province last July.



Abou Faour told LBCI that, on behalf of Walid Jumblatt, two letters were delivered to the U.N. Secretary-General's representatives and the U.N. Human Rights Commissioner in Lebanon.



The letters called for an independent investigation into the Sweida incidents, the immediate release of those kidnapped, and measures to prevent future violations.