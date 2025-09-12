MP Wael Abou Faour to LBCI: International investigation to arrive in Sweida over July violence

Lebanon News
12-09-2025 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Wael Abou Faour to LBCI: International investigation to arrive in Sweida over July violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Wael Abou Faour to LBCI: International investigation to arrive in Sweida over July violence

MP Wael Abou Faour announced that an international investigation team is expected to arrive in Sweida within the next two days to examine the deadly events that occurred in the province last July.

Abou Faour told LBCI that, on behalf of Walid Jumblatt, two letters were delivered to the U.N. Secretary-General's representatives and the U.N. Human Rights Commissioner in Lebanon. 

The letters called for an independent investigation into the Sweida incidents, the immediate release of those kidnapped, and measures to prevent future violations.

Lebanon News

MP

Wael Abou Faour

LBCI

International

Investigation

Syria

Sweida

Violence

LBCI Next
Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval
BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17

Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-21

Sources to LBCI: Palestinian factions in Borj El Brajneh camp to begin handing over heavy weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-02

Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-31

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Funding gaps persist: US Congress allocates $14.2 million for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
07:37

US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:25

BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More