Lebanese President Joseph Aoun departed Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Monday morning, heading to Qatar to lead Lebanon's delegation at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit convened to discuss the Israeli attack on Qatar.



The official delegation accompanying Aoun includes Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Lebanon’s ambassador to Qatar Farah Berri, and Lebanon’s permanent representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Ali Halabi.



Aoun is scheduled to deliver Lebanon’s address at the summit, which opens Monday afternoon in Doha.