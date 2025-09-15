News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's President Aoun heads to Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Lebanon News
15-09-2025 | 02:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's President Aoun heads to Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun departed Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Monday morning, heading to Qatar to lead Lebanon's delegation at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit convened to discuss the Israeli attack on Qatar.
The official delegation accompanying Aoun includes Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Lebanon’s ambassador to Qatar Farah Berri, and Lebanon’s permanent representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Ali Halabi.
Aoun is scheduled to deliver Lebanon’s address at the summit, which opens Monday afternoon in Doha.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Qatar
Doha
Emergency
Arab
Islamic
Summit
Israeli
Attack
Next
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
08:48
Arab-Islamic summit to back Qatar after Israeli attack
Middle East News
08:48
Arab-Islamic summit to back Qatar after Israeli attack
0
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:33
In Doha, Lebanese President Aoun voices solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike
Lebanon News
07:33
In Doha, Lebanese President Aoun voices solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike
0
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
0
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills
0
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
0
World News
2025-04-10
Rubio 'hopeful' US-Iran talks can 'lead to peace'
World News
2025-04-10
Rubio 'hopeful' US-Iran talks can 'lead to peace'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-14
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
Lebanon News
2025-05-14
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
Lebanon News
09:14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
2
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
3
Lebanon News
12:33
Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets
Lebanon News
12:33
Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel
6
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts
8
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More