Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel voices full support for President Aoun, calls for reforms and electoral law changes
Lebanon News
16-09-2025 | 05:15
Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel voices full support for President Aoun, calls for reforms and electoral law changes
Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel reaffirmed his full support for President Joseph Aoun, stressing that the party stands by the presidency to ensure Lebanon’s defense and protection.
Speaking from Baabda Palace, Gemayel said: “I commend President Aoun for managing the crisis with exceptional wisdom, and we must give him a chance.”
He underlined the need for Lebanon to adopt a different approach to self-defense, adding: “Lebanon was once liberated but has now become occupied because of the way we chose to act.”
Gemayel said the tribute paid by President Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to former President Bachir Gemayel carried great significance, marking Lebanon’s transition to a new phase in which the leadership has taken a clear sovereign stance.
On the electoral law, he argued that it separates the diaspora from citizens inside Lebanon, stressing that the way forward is to remove its flaws and return to 128 MPs. He added that this would be easy to achieve if there were genuine political will.
Lebanon News
Kataeb
Samy Gemayel
Lebanon
Support
Joseph Aoun
President
Reform
