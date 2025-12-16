Lebanon's FM invites EU ambassadors to visit Lebanon

Lebanon News
16-12-2025 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s FM invites EU ambassadors to visit Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's FM invites EU ambassadors to visit Lebanon

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji held an expanded meeting in Brussels with ambassadors from the European Union's political and security committee, representing all 27 member states, to discuss Lebanon's political, economic, and security situation and the government's efforts to stabilize the country.

Rajji outlined the challenges still facing Lebanon, placing particular emphasis on "Israel's continued occupation of five points in South Lebanon." He called on the European Union to increase pressure on Israel to withdraw from those areas, release Lebanese detainees, and halt what he said were daily military violations.

The foreign minister also urged European countries not to limit negotiations with Iran to the nuclear file and ballistic missiles, arguing that talks should also address Iran's regional influence through allied armed groups.

Rajji highlighted what he described as a historic decision by the Lebanese government to restrict weapons exclusively to the state and to extend its authority and sovereignty across all Lebanese territory through its own institutions.

EU ambassadors expressed their countries' support for the Lebanese government's decisions and signaled the bloc's interest in upgrading relations with Lebanon to a strategic partnership. They also indicated that European assistance could increase significantly following the government's signing of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, reaffirming support for the Lebanese Army and the reform process.

Rajji concluded by inviting the ambassadors to visit Lebanon to gain firsthand insight into conditions on the ground.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

FM

Youssef Rajji

EU

Ambassadors

Visit

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
Physical and psychological abuse top Lebanon hotline reports for November
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-10

Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

Spanish Army Chief reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability during visit to Baabda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

LBCI
World News
2025-09-03

Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More