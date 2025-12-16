Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji held an expanded meeting in Brussels with ambassadors from the European Union's political and security committee, representing all 27 member states, to discuss Lebanon's political, economic, and security situation and the government's efforts to stabilize the country.



Rajji outlined the challenges still facing Lebanon, placing particular emphasis on "Israel's continued occupation of five points in South Lebanon." He called on the European Union to increase pressure on Israel to withdraw from those areas, release Lebanese detainees, and halt what he said were daily military violations.



The foreign minister also urged European countries not to limit negotiations with Iran to the nuclear file and ballistic missiles, arguing that talks should also address Iran's regional influence through allied armed groups.



Rajji highlighted what he described as a historic decision by the Lebanese government to restrict weapons exclusively to the state and to extend its authority and sovereignty across all Lebanese territory through its own institutions.



EU ambassadors expressed their countries' support for the Lebanese government's decisions and signaled the bloc's interest in upgrading relations with Lebanon to a strategic partnership. They also indicated that European assistance could increase significantly following the government's signing of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, reaffirming support for the Lebanese Army and the reform process.



Rajji concluded by inviting the ambassadors to visit Lebanon to gain firsthand insight into conditions on the ground.