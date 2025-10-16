Taliban authorities publicly execute a man for murder: Court

Taliban authorities publicly executed a man in western Afghanistan on Thursday, who had been convicted of two murders, the country's Supreme Court said.



The man was executed in front of crowds at a sports stadium in Qala-I-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, the Supreme Court said in a statement.



It brings to 11 the number of men publicly put to death since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, according to an AFP tally.



AFP