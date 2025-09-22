PM Salam orders strict enforcement on use of public and national sites

Lebanon News
22-09-2025 | 10:50
High views
PM Salam orders strict enforcement on use of public and national sites
PM Salam orders strict enforcement on use of public and national sites

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Monday issued a directive to all government departments, public institutions, municipalities, unions, and concerned agencies, calling for strict enforcement of laws governing the use of public land and maritime property, as well as archaeological and tourist sites, official buildings, and landmarks of national significance.

The directive emphasized that such properties may not be used without first obtaining the necessary permits and authorizations.
 
Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Authorization

Directive

President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
