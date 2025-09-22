News
PM Salam orders strict enforcement on use of public and national sites
Lebanon News
22-09-2025 | 10:50
PM Salam orders strict enforcement on use of public and national sites
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Monday issued a directive to all government departments, public institutions, municipalities, unions, and concerned agencies, calling for strict enforcement of laws governing the use of public land and maritime property, as well as archaeological and tourist sites, official buildings, and landmarks of national significance.
The directive emphasized that such properties may not be used without first obtaining the necessary permits and authorizations.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Authorization
Directive
