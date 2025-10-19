Israeli military launches attack on Gaza: Israeli media

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-10-2025 | 05:37
Israeli military launches attack on Gaza: Israeli media
Israeli military launches attack on Gaza: Israeli media

The Israeli military has launched an attack on Gaza, as Israel continued to trade blame with Palestinian militant group Hamas over violations of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire aiming to end the war in the enclave, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from the military or Hamas on the reported attack.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the air force was attacking Rafah in the south of Gaza. Most media outlets described the attack as airstrikes.


Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Military

Attack

Gaza

Israeli official says Hamas breached ceasefire with 'multiple attacks' on troops
Hamas' armed wing says to hand over two bodies of hostages Saturday
