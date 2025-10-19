Israeli military launches attack on Gaza: Israeli media

The Israeli military has launched an attack on Gaza, as Israel continued to trade blame with Palestinian militant group Hamas over violations of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire aiming to end the war in the enclave, Israeli media reported on Sunday.



There was no immediate comment from the military or Hamas on the reported attack.



Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the air force was attacking Rafah in the south of Gaza. Most media outlets described the attack as airstrikes.





Reuters