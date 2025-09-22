Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa renewed his call on Monday for Washington to formally lift U.S. sanctions imposed under the 2019 Caesar Act while visiting New York to attend the first U.N. General Assembly of a Syrian leader in nearly six decades.



Sharaa, a former al Qaeda leader, led rebel forces that overthrew Bashar al-Assad's government last year. U.S. President Donald Trump met him in Riyadh in May and ordered most sanctions lifted but the legislation authorizing them remains U.S. law.



Speaking at a summit on the sidelines of the General Assembly, Sharaa said the sanctions imposed on the previous Syrian leadership were no longer justified and were increasingly seen by Syrians as measures targeting them directly.



"We have a big mission to build the economy," Sharaa told retired General David Petraeus, who commanded U.S. forces during the Iraq War, in an interview conducted on a stage.



"Syria has a diverse workforce. They love to work, it's in its genes. So don't be worried, just lift the sanctions and you will see the results."







Reuters