MP Waddah Sadek warns against political maneuvers to delay parliamentary election

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Waddah Sadek warns against political maneuvers to delay parliamentary election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Waddah Sadek warns against political maneuvers to delay parliamentary election

Speaking from Parliament, MP Waddah Sadek urged lawmakers to convene and discuss mechanisms to ensure the proper implementation of the law, stressing the need to safeguard Lebanon’s electoral process.

Sadek cautioned that “there is a political interest in postponing the parliamentary elections,” accusing some parties of attempting to shift responsibility to the government as a tactic to delay the vote.

“Throwing the ball into the government’s court is aimed at delaying the elections,” he said, underscoring that Parliament must not grant the government powers that belong exclusively to the legislature.

Lebanon News

MP

Waddah Sadek

Political

Maneuvers

Parliamentary

Election

LBCI Next
MP Ali Fayyad raises concerns over diaspora elections, warns of legal challenge
MP Bassil urges government to implement expat voting law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

MP Ali Hassan Khalil urges return to Parliament, warns against disrupting elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warns against government fragmentation and political escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16

Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-06

Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warns against Israeli 'traps,' rejects US proposal as Israeli

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

Israeli strikes kill nine in Yemen's rebel-held capital: Houthis

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-27

Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More