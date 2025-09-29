MP Waddah Sadek warns against political maneuvers to delay parliamentary election

Speaking from Parliament, MP Waddah Sadek urged lawmakers to convene and discuss mechanisms to ensure the proper implementation of the law, stressing the need to safeguard Lebanon’s electoral process.



Sadek cautioned that “there is a political interest in postponing the parliamentary elections,” accusing some parties of attempting to shift responsibility to the government as a tactic to delay the vote.



“Throwing the ball into the government’s court is aimed at delaying the elections,” he said, underscoring that Parliament must not grant the government powers that belong exclusively to the legislature.