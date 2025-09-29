Interior Minister confirms 2026 elections, addresses expats voting, and Raoucheh gathering

Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar affirmed that his ministry is committed to holding Lebanon’s parliamentary elections in May 2026, stressing that the current law binds every minister.



Speaking after a parliamentary session, he announced that he has been coordinating with the Foreign Ministry for weeks—both in writing and verbally—on mechanisms for expatriate voting. He said the Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the Interior Ministry, has finalized the registration process for Lebanese abroad to cast their ballots.



Regarding the recent gathering at Beirut’s Raoucheh area, Al-Hajjar said a permit had been granted based on a small assembly without lighting the iconic Raouche Rock.



However, he explained that during the event, “large crowds turned out and the rock was lit from inside the area,” making it impossible for security forces to prevent the illumination.