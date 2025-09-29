MP Michel Moawad says handling of expatriate voting issue is a clear constitutional violation

MP Michel Moawad warned Monday of what he described as a “dangerous course” led by Hezbollah and its allies aimed at weakening the Lebanese state and its institutions.



Speaking after the parliament session, Moawad said the handling of the issue of expatriate voting amounted to “a clear constitutional violation.”



“We withdrew along with several blocs in protest against the lack of respect for the constitution and the will of most parliamentary blocs, all of whom are demanding that the urgent draft law be placed on the agenda,” Moawad said.



He questioned: “In whose interest is it to weaken the state?” stressing that undermining it would only push the country toward further tensions.